SubscribeSign In
In the den, Vitsoe shelving, a rattan chair by Sika Design, and Hem side tables create a multipurpose space.
In the den, Vitsoe shelving, a rattan chair by Sika Design, and Hem side tables create a multipurpose space.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
The couple behind Field Theory help their brother reimagine a dreary 1890s estate as the irresistibly chic Hotel Lilien.
The couple behind Field Theory help their brother reimagine a dreary 1890s estate as the irresistibly chic Hotel Lilien.
On the back deck, West Elm chairs were placed with a Blu Dot table.
On the back deck, West Elm chairs were placed with a Blu Dot table.
The glazing is arranged to allow sunlight in, and opens in summer to passively cool the home, requiring little active energy in use.
The glazing is arranged to allow sunlight in, and opens in summer to passively cool the home, requiring little active energy in use.
The raw pine cabinetry in the kitchen ties to the raw pine flooring, ceilings, and beams that outfit all of the other rooms in the house.
The raw pine cabinetry in the kitchen ties to the raw pine flooring, ceilings, and beams that outfit all of the other rooms in the house.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The aluminum pop-out windows from Weather Shield offer privacy and shading, and double as cozy indoor seating.
The aluminum pop-out windows from Weather Shield offer privacy and shading, and double as cozy indoor seating.
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a Passive House–certified home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a Passive House–certified home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
In a corner of the living room, where concrete floors provide a minimalist aesthetic, a trio of pendants designed by Frederik Roije suspend near a Gispen 412 armchair and a glass side table, also designed by Frederik Roije.
In a corner of the living room, where concrete floors provide a minimalist aesthetic, a trio of pendants designed by Frederik Roije suspend near a Gispen 412 armchair and a glass side table, also designed by Frederik Roije.