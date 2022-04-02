With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
Bellomo Architects’ modular House Arc, which was just a prototype before, is now being fabricated. The House Arc can be ordered online and shipped to any location, where it can be assembled by the user or community.
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
This 14-by-16-foot modern dwelling is perfect for the Austin family who uses it as a guesthouse for visitors. It's also become a good investment, as they turn it into a short-term rental during Austin's busy spring and fall tourist seasons.
A gullwing door opens to The Sturgis's "obsession space"—a room that can be configured to house whatever the owner can't live without, whether that's a wine collection, mountain bike or motorcycle.
The curving, bulbous walls of the bath and shower reveal an unexpected secondary role as a screen for film projections, giving the house a sci-fi glow.
“I’ve loved Moritz Kundig’s work for years,” says designer Josh Hissong, whose home in Spokane, Washington, turned out to be a 1971 work by the architect. Josh and his wife, Shiva, executed a thoughtful revamp of the house, which began with thinning an overgrown stand of pine trees to bring the entryway out of hiding. The exterior is painted Deep Space by Benjamin Moore.
The Farnley Hey house in West Yorkshire has undergone many changes since Peter Womersley designed it in 1954. Christian Harvey and Victoria Davies, the current owners, are working to update the house—and undo some of the previous alterations, including removing the greenhouse inserted under the cantilevered second floor—while staying true to its original aesthetic.
The original structure was built by relatives in 1979.
Floating against birch paneling, the main stair incorporates treads salvaged from old barn wood.
An eight-foot sliding glass door by Andersen Windows &amp; Doors now links the dining room and screened-in porch.
The existing sunroom was given more light with Anderson Windows &amp; Doors, as well as more coziness with a new fireplace.
"The winter blues are real around here, and without sunlit spaces we all wilt like house plants in February and March,
The owners of this home opted to trade a traditional Cape Cod look for a more Scandinavian vibe.
The floorboards—wide oak planks bleached to a light color—were repurposed from the construction of the main house. The homeowner installed matching tongue-and-groove panels of bleached oak on the ceiling.
Many of the furnishings are custom-designed to fit the constraints of the square footage. “I was surprised how much I enjoyed working within the limits of a small space,” says Nancy.
The Newberg family’s ADU in Laurel Canyon was designed with a sophisticated, Japanese-style aesthetic in mind. “I always loved the idea of a dark exterior combined with a very light interior,” says owner Nancy Newberg.
Stafford Residence floor plan
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
The window and handrail details are minimal to enhance the indoor-outdoor relationship. The furniture are equally streamlined; in the lounge is a Louis Poulsen AJ floor-standing lamp and Knoll Barcelona day bed.
The master bedroom on the second storey has privacy buffer with the placement of the generous patio and tree void upfront. The custom bed frame designed by Stacey Leong Interiors continues the architecture's linear language.
The white, light interior palette contrasts with the shell's dark tones.
"We didn't want to put a lot of furniture out there," says Terry of the east terrace, adding that they sometimes bring the dining table outside for meals. "You can make it work with whatever you want."
The large, east-facing terrace has a hanging fireplace and ample room for seating. The space has the same proportions as the adjacent living room to blend the inside with the outside.
