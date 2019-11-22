“The master bedroom is tucked into the trees, which kind of anchors the whole composition and is also appropriate because it’s more private,” says Haesloop. It also provides the couple with a shower that looks out into the woods.
The fully autonomous haus.me is powered entirely by solar energy and features an air-to-water generator hooked up to a purification system, as well as a bioactive sewage system for treating black water.
The architects opted for a black finish on the bottom level to emphasize the cantilevered volume.
The World of Living Auswahl is open to the public for viewing and has been designed to accommodate large crowds. Inside, roll containers and drawers integrated in the surrounding seating surfaces can be used as tables for meetings, as well as additional storage space.
The cross laminated timber (CLT) and steel structure was prefabricated, speeding up the building process to just three weeks.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
The front and rear facades of Cabana Don Juan are made of glazed units framed in glass. The sides are made of fiber cement panels.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
The DFAB House officially opened its doors at the end of February 2019. Construction began in 2017.
The Estonian prefab company is bringing stylish, modern tiny homes to urban and rural areas alike.
Minim Homes are wrapped in beautiful shiplapped cyprus that will gently age to grey. And a 960-watt solar array on the roof can be battery powered, allowing the home to be completely off-grid if desired.
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The Lighthouse office is clad in fiberglass with Awlgrip Topcoat.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
The distinctively designed property has a strong connection with its surroundings. Glass-enclosed bridges join the towers, and sliding glass doors seamlessly connect with the outdoor space.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
The Goto House is sheathed in heavy-gauge steel cladding to protect against the elements and temperature fluctuations.
The living room, office, and kitchen are sunken into the concrete floor, providing delineation in the open plan.
The fireplace is supplied with sustainably sourced timber from the estate.
The bedroom is the most pared-back room in the house with just a handful of furnishings including a custom-designed bed.
Koto prefabs can be reconfigured to accommodate client needs and the constraints of the site. "They are designed to last a lifetime and can even be relocated to a totally different site years later," explain the designers.
This unique built-in dining table is recessed into the floor, giving the room and table a seamless effect.