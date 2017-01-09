WORKac designed a teaching classroom at Brooklyn’s P.S. 216 elementary school that channels runoff rainwater from its roof for reuse in its mobile greenhouse.
The mashup of styles is as diverse as the range of RBW designs that peppers the interiors, including the snaking Palindrome 6 chandelier made from a modular, tubular-steel frame. It hangs in the kitchen, above a Corian-and-plywood dining table. Lyons reupholstered the vintage Brickel dining chairs by the late American designer Ward Bennett—who designed with an eye for sensual minimalism—in leather and Rain Dance linen by Schumacher; a randomized pattern of custom cement hex tiles by Original Mission Tile lines the floors.
Easy-to-maintain Mexican Feather Grass and succulents have reduced the yard’s water consumption.
The new retaining wall at the rear of Todd and Carmen Cherniawsky’s 550-square-foot yard protects against damage caused by water and seismic activity. A Radial chandelier from CB2 hangs from nylon cords above a Jensen Jarrah dining set from Universal Patio Furniture.
