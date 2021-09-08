Flooded with natural light through picture and clerestory windows from the E-Series by Andersen, the open living area is where the cabin feels most like a tree house.
Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
Wedge by Wheelhaus
The KitHaus K3 can serve as a backyard studio, home office, pool house, or playroom.
Elevated on an oak-studded hillside lot, the three-bedroom, three-bath Waterfall Residence overlooks spectacular views in three directions.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
Built with the factory-fabricated Blue Sky Building System (BSBS), the home’s steel-framed floor, roof, and structural posts were rapidly bolted together on-site in less than two weeks.
The portable DW unit, which measures 8.5 feet by 26 feet, and sits on a custom trailer by Tumbleweed.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
The entrance to the home was painted in a uniform, dark blue-gray to visually unify the different elements and make it more contemporary. The existing latticed timber awning was exchanged for a more minimal, robust awning that provides shade and shelter from the rain, and the light fitting above the door was replaced.
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
In the daytime, the Polygal system pulls in soft, natural light, while at night there are a rainbow of options. "It has a beautiful quality of natural light during the day—plus it manages UV rays and privacy, and controls glare," says Lori.
The harsh local climate—including strong winds and acid rain caused by the volcanic landscape—was a particular challenge. The cabin features a copper roof, which is one of the few materials that can cope with acid rain.
Two cabins sit in the vast, empty landscape overlooking the Hekla volcano, around three hours’ drive from Reykjavík. The front part of each cabin—for sleeping—is almost entirely glass, while the rear—where the living, kitchen and bathroom spaces are located—is clad in timber for privacy.
If it’s unique and exclusive amenities you seek, look no further. Within walking distance of downtown Joshua Tree, while bordering the Coyote Hole Conservation Area, this escape has everything one would need for a serene getaway, including a hot tub sunken into a wraparound infinity deck looking out into Coyote Hole. There are also two four-foot "cowboy tubs," a custom outdoor rock shower, fire pit, and outdoor dining area that seats up to 16 people. Inside, interiors are defined by a midcentury aesthetic where vintage furnishings meet modern creature comforts (like Casper mattresses) and sleek amenities (like a state-of-the-art kitchen). Two full bathrooms are wrapped in white cement; the master is outfitted with a full-size tub with views of the national park.
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
In the master suite, there’s an Ipe accent wall behind the bed and the large-format porcelain tile on the floor, and the homeowners relish the preserved trees. “One of my favorite details is that when we wake up in the morning, we’ve got this gorgeous Banyan tree outside with orchids blooming like crazy around the trunk,” says Goldstein. “Just waking up to that is spectacular.”
“The nice thing about the second-floor is that it’s like you’re living in a treehouse,” says Brillhart. “It’s really sort-of a magical Coconut Grove experience.”
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
The couple tapped landscape designer Carlos Somoza to capture the wildness of the site throughout the landscape plan. This grove of old-growth trees was saved, with new Ipe hardscaping wrapping around them.
An outdoor lounge area is tucked into the juncture made where the new kitchen wing joins with the renovated Trip Russell house.
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The house’s residents, Diane and Hayden Roberts, stand outside to admire the views that their son Aaron has given them in his design for the house.
The flooring in the house alternates between seven-inch-wide oak planks and slate tile, the latter extending to the first-floor terrace.
Even in cold weather, they open the sliding doors to let the fresh air in.
Pair's premise is simple: open the app on your iPhone or iPad, aim its camera to the room, select a furniture model, and drag it onto the screen. Unlike other apps, Pair let's you walk around the room while keeping the furniture in place. This lets you intuitively understand a layout as it would be seen and used. Of course, as with any seamless technology, it's easy to miss the complex systems working behind the scenes. However, Pair's complex algorithms didn't get their start at a software or architecture company, but rather at a U.S. Air Force base in Guam.
Create a picturesque setting with this Landscape Dinner Set designed by Doiy Design. Each piece is completely removable and when finished, could perhaps double as a temporary plaything. (Pin).
