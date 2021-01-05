The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
Ovchinnikov and his team can also custom design a DublDom modular prefab to your specifications, and have it ready in less than six months.
This one-bedroom, 463-square-foot model is available at a starting price of $49,081.
The smallest DublDom model, the DD 26, is a compact, 280-square-foot studio with a cozy bathroom with heated floors.
Skargaarden's teak Djuro Lounge. Photo courtesy of Skargaarden
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
A rendering of the new accommodations illustrate the connection to the site.
