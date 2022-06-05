Subscribe to Dwell
"Everyone building these homes now is contributing to making this lifestyle more accessible. They are pioneers,
“It feels good to be part of an ecological, sustainable future,” says Marie Granmar, who lives full-time in the three-level naturhus built by her partner, Charles Sacilotto.
Grapevines grow over the spiral staircase that leads to the roof terrace.
The wood for the core home is pine treated with linseed oil. "It's not luxury. But that's also part of the idea,
"It feels very calm waking up here. It's just so beautiful. There are no thresholds between inside and out—that's amazing, Roja says.
The core house is clad in wood from Swedish fir trees and was designed to be tall so as not to take up precious ground space. “We wanted the house to feel like it was in the garden,” says Roja.
In the bathroom, the cast iron tub is a Paris flea market find, and the cement floor tiles were designed by Alix and made in Istanbul. “I love to use mosaic tiles in gradations of color,” she says.
McFarlane wanted to create opportunities for the client to experience the "intimate moments