On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
Set cover photo