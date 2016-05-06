The three levels of the house transition from public to private: The ground floor is composed of the kitchen and living-dining area; the bathroom and closet occupy the mezzanine, accessed by a ship’s ladder; and the sleeping loft hovers a couple steps above. The seminal 1970s tome A Pattern Language, written by Christopher Alexander, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein, inspired the layout. “I’m a huge proponent of the [book],” says Azevedo. “I like the ideas of a bed as an alcove, natural light on two sides of a room, varying ceiling heights, and different levels of privacy.”
“Wonbo had to be able to stand in the sleeping area,” architect Kyu Sung Woo says of his son. “By combining two dimensions—the height of the bed and that of the closet (the top of which forms the bedroom floor)—we made that possible.”
“The stair [by Lapeyre Stair] is very cost-effective, as compared to building woodwork,” Woo explains. “It occupies very little space, and you can come down without holding the rail.” Of the small gap that reveals the kitchen, he says, “That’s very important, to give a sense of continuous space.”
The architects designed the bamboo-plywood storage compartments above the hallway, bathroom, and bedroom closet.
Garber and Robertson replaced walls and doors with translucent Panelite, which draws sunlight deep into the apartment.
Wireless wonderland: One way to reduce clutter is by stashing most of the media hardware downstairs and jettisoning the television. When it’s time to show a DVD, the wall does double duty as a movie screen.
The North American SCADpad includes about 300 repurposed vintage rulers. Photo courtesy of the Savannah College of Art and Design.
