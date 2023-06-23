This urban home comprises a series of buildings that frame internal courtyards, and the entire property is cited around a single oak as the centerpiece. As neighbors were in close proximity, the goal was to create a sense of privacy while also making the space feel larger. To achieve this, the home extends to the outer edges of three sides in a U-shaped garden wall, encompassing the trees, pool, and main living quarters. On the east side of the lot is a wooded area. Adding an industrial touch is the concrete, barrel-vaulted ceiling in the kitchen.