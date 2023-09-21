Dwell House
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
Lighting in the bathroom is provided by San Francisco-based Aion LED’s modular fixture system. The linear lighting mimics the redwood siding.
MASS Design Group cofounder Alan Ricks upgrades his “not structurally sound” bungalow with innovative materials and enough solar panels to produce more energy than it consumes.
"The cork literally warms up everything,