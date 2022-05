Chiodo is a minimal table and stool created by Italy-based designer Marco Ripa. Ripa is a craftsman and designer, working specifically with iron and steel as his materials of choice. His most recent design was inspired by a simple nail; the table features a surface resembling that of a flathead screw without the drive. The table is accompanied with a matching set of stools, both of which are finished with powder coating. In addition, the base features storage that can be accessible by lifting up the surface.