Wood cladding skins the facade of a completed Marmol Radziner Prefab home in Venice, California.
Wood cladding skins the facade of a completed Marmol Radziner Prefab home in Venice, California.
Modules receive finishing touches before they are prepared for shipment.
Modules receive finishing touches before they are prepared for shipment.
After all the modules are completed, they are shrink-wrapped for protection, loaded onto a truck, and are delivered directly from the Radziner factory to the build-site for assembly.
After all the modules are completed, they are shrink-wrapped for protection, loaded onto a truck, and are delivered directly from the Radziner factory to the build-site for assembly.
Once the completed modules arrive on-site, it's simply a matter of putting the pieces together. With the help of a large crane, workers hoist one module into place.
Once the completed modules arrive on-site, it's simply a matter of putting the pieces together. With the help of a large crane, workers hoist one module into place.
Set cover photo