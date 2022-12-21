Like the rest of the home, the bathrooms have been completely remodeled and feature all-new fixtures and finishes. Wide subway tiles climb all the way up the wall in the shower.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
The shower is clad with a playful, abstract array of white, gold, and black tiles.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The old tub was updated with new tile, including floor tile from Cle.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
A second bathroom maintains the open brightness of the rest of the loft with simple white tiling and a transparent pedestal sink.
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
The architects made low-cost updates to the bathrooms in the Victorian terraced house.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.