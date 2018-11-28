This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
The home features built-ins like this bookshelf in the living space.
The home has the feel of a time capsule.
A built-in larch bookshelf occupies an entire wall on the second floor den.
Light filters through the apartment from both the east and west sides. The coffee tables are by Bruzkus Batek for komdo.co. Kim Layani designed the rugs.
