Stone walls, a pine tree exploding out of a deep overhang, iroko decking, outdoor rooms, a glassy swimming pool, and endless views of the sea make this home a paragon of indoor-outdoor living.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Constructed in Moscow’s Park Muzeon for Archiwood and Office 17, the book pavilion accommodates those with larger libraries, offering walls of shelf space. Extending from the covered space of the pavilion, walls of shelving provide readers with privacy both in and out of doors. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
The rain-catchment system next to the outdoor shower collects and disposes of the first five gallons of rainwater to ensure that the cleanest water is diverted into the cistern.
During construction, Mariscal’s team adjusted the design to accommodate the boughs of an old pine tree in the backyard. The unique detail imbues the home with a spirit of wabi-sabi—or beauty through imperfection.
A dramatic departure from your typical cabin on the lake, this unique retreat adds shades of black to a tiny island awash with local color. A modern brick outdoor fireplace, tall and slim, is flanked by Philippe Starck’s outdoor chairs for Kartell for cozy fireside seating.
The new gabion walls were designed
to find a rustic sympathy with the house’s foundation.
One of the most stunning features of the home is the outdoor space, defined by an ironwood ipe deck that connects seamlessly to the custom infinity pool and surrounding landscaping. Dahan says the design “elongates the backyard and speaks to the recurrence of clean, crisp lines throughout the home.”
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
The house was made from steel beams, cast concrete slabs, and a metal sheet roof. "The dining area and kitchen open north and south to capture the summer breezes during the hottest days of the year," Dumont says.
The terrace deck, also part of modern addition, adds outdoor living space to the home’s upper floor. Sapote hardwood makes up the deck, which connects intimately with the home’s own nearby tree. Bamboo floors in the adjacent master bedroom offer tonal contrast, and a stainless steel and custom plastic rocking chair accents the deck space.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.