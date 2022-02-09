The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.
Originally designed by Cliff May in 1954, this Rancho Estates residence recently underwent a complete overhaul and is now a two-level, single-family home measuring 2,288 square feet.
Originally designed by Cliff May in 1954, this Rancho Estates residence recently underwent a complete overhaul and is now a two-level, single-family home measuring 2,288 square feet.
Designed in 1980, the partially sunken Sunburst Residence keeps a low profile—and a low carbon footprint.
Designed in 1980, the partially sunken Sunburst Residence keeps a low profile—and a low carbon footprint.
Large glass doors sweep ample natural light inside while also encouraging indoor/outdoor living.
Large glass doors sweep ample natural light inside while also encouraging indoor/outdoor living.
The main foyer leads into the kitchen—a space which has no shortage of captivating views.
The main foyer leads into the kitchen—a space which has no shortage of captivating views.
The detached art studio is bathed in natural light
The detached art studio is bathed in natural light
The Painter's Studio is a 440-square-foot workspace architect Tal Schori of GRT Architects designed for artist Yael Meridan Schori, his mother, in Dutchess County, New York.
The Painter's Studio is a 440-square-foot workspace architect Tal Schori of GRT Architects designed for artist Yael Meridan Schori, his mother, in Dutchess County, New York.
The private backyard presents a quiet setting to enjoy al fresco dining.
The private backyard presents a quiet setting to enjoy al fresco dining.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The owner was motivated to build his own home to avoid a mortgage and to gain the know-how to undertake his own maintenance and repairs. “I was craving the personal challenge to cultivate a home for myself,” he says. “As it was the beginning of a new adventure, I wanted it to be personal. Also, practically speaking, if I built each piece of the home by hand, I would have a good sense of how to solve problems or improve it, without having to ask anyone else to journey through the forest, down the trail, and up the cliff to make an adjustment.”
The owner was motivated to build his own home to avoid a mortgage and to gain the know-how to undertake his own maintenance and repairs. “I was craving the personal challenge to cultivate a home for myself,” he says. “As it was the beginning of a new adventure, I wanted it to be personal. Also, practically speaking, if I built each piece of the home by hand, I would have a good sense of how to solve problems or improve it, without having to ask anyone else to journey through the forest, down the trail, and up the cliff to make an adjustment.”
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
Husband-and-wife team Elaine and Stanley Yang of real estate and development firm Mini Inno discovered this 2,000-square-foot ranch home, and set about transforming it into an idyllic weekend retreat. Built in 1966, the home sits on 3.6 acres and, while the bones were good, it was a bit outdated in terms of style. The revitalized, Moroccan-inspired retreat is a sanctuary worthy of its soothing surroundings.
Lush greenery sits perched along the metal frames above the kitchen and dining area, adding both color and life to the expansive space.
Lush greenery sits perched along the metal frames above the kitchen and dining area, adding both color and life to the expansive space.
The modernist-inspired Pond Ave House by Hundred Mile House features elevated living areas with a direct connection to the shady pine forest.
The modernist-inspired Pond Ave House by Hundred Mile House features elevated living areas with a direct connection to the shady pine forest.
A simple, white IKEA kitchen and tile flooring creates a neutral backdrop to celebrate the home’s signature redwood-clad interior.
A simple, white IKEA kitchen and tile flooring creates a neutral backdrop to celebrate the home’s signature redwood-clad interior.
Ground floor plan of Two Sheds by Dreamer.
Ground floor plan of Two Sheds by Dreamer.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.
Gloria Montalvo’s weekend getaway on a reserve in central Chile is just 580 square feet, but the entire forest is its living room. Designed by architect Guillermo Acuña, it features a transparent facade over a skeletal pine frame.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Uruguay’s beach towns dot the Atlantic coast northeast of the capital, Montevideo, becoming less crowded and developed the farther up you go. The second floor of Sticotti’s house floats above its neighbors to take in views of the ocean a couple of blocks away. It’s capped by a roof deck that the architect says is “great for watching fireworks.”
Uruguay’s beach towns dot the Atlantic coast northeast of the capital, Montevideo, becoming less crowded and developed the farther up you go. The second floor of Sticotti’s house floats above its neighbors to take in views of the ocean a couple of blocks away. It’s capped by a roof deck that the architect says is “great for watching fireworks.”
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
"I've always loved the way buildings look when they're under construction, and the walls of the office are basically like open framing," Davis says.
The side view of the home shows its full scale, and the separation between work and life signified through different materials.
The side view of the home shows its full scale, and the separation between work and life signified through different materials.
Before: The home was clad in worn-down shingles.
Before: The home was clad in worn-down shingles.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
The open living/dining area gives a good impression of Tas’s catholic approach to decorating, which includes mixing Panton chairs with antiques and homemade pieces.
Set close to the sea, this common area is the heart of the complex and is bigger than the other pavilions, featuring 33-foot high ceilings.
Set close to the sea, this common area is the heart of the complex and is bigger than the other pavilions, featuring 33-foot high ceilings.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
The Clark family residence in Raleigh, North Carolina, was designed around the Series 600 multi-slide window walls from Western Window Systems, a rarity in the southeast.
Set cover photo