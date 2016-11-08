crazy is a minimal space located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Katada Tomoki, and constructed by TANK. The space is characterized by a raw and industrial aesthetic contrasted against precise and clean materials. The building houses a cafe as well as multiple areas to relax and do work. The cafe consists of a counter that is wrapped in tiles, and features ambient pendant and track lighting. The working areas utilize long tables, comfortably seating up to 14 people per table.
One section of Panelite serves as both the kitchen backsplash and the back of the bathroom cabinet.
Bathroom of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra Apartment Hanging plants and an open shower accentuate the bathroom’s light, airy layout. Sink by Alape, shower and fixtures by Dallmer and Dornbracht. Photo by Steve Herud
Sandblasted glass gives the bathroom window a frosted finish and—together with white mosaic tiles and mirrors—brightens the small space.
The master suite’s bathroom unfolds from a glass-walled bathing room, outfitted with a Signature Hardware tub and Lefroy Brooks fixtures, to an open-air shower.
The tiles are also from Hisbalit, though green-grey and rectangular. The shower tap is from Omnires.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
In Toronto, a painter accustomed to crashing in his studio created an airy artistic haven with both working and living quarters for a more balanced and polished picture. The bedroom mixes a bed and lamps from IKEA with a deep, luxurious bathtub (an inexpensive model from Neptune). The artworks include original prints by New York artist Franco Mondini-Ruiz.
The bathroom includes a walk-in tub.
For Felix Claus, a 1930s rental apartment is more than an idyllic pied-à-terre—it’s an architectural gem that requires reverence and careful tending.
A salon-style hanging of art and the wooden handrail-cum-towel rack give the bathroom a handful of subtly stylish touches.
Though only two feet deep, the Ikea cabinet Azevedo bought for the guest bath didn’t quite fit, so she sliced off eight inches with a table saw. “It might be unorthodox, but it was just easier, faster, and cheaper to do it myself,” says the former furniture designer.
Meanwhile, the second bathroom is an exercise in contrast. Lighter neutrals are offset by vivid Moroccan cement mosaic floor tile.
The bathroom was creatively composed using inexpensive Quarella Calacatta floor tiles, a Villery & Boch wall-mounted sink, and a Reece Sabine bath. Brass electroplated fixtures and FLOS Mini Glo Ball wall lights add a touch of sass to an otherwise understated space.
For the bathroom, the architects designed a clever tub that can serve as a shower, too. “Curved bath edges are not great to stand in so we wanted it to have a flat base,” Bright says. “We also didn't like that you would have to step over the edge of the bath to get in the shower. The solution to this was to sink it down.” The light is by Tub Design and fixtures by Duravit.
The couple chose to contrast the wood in the master bath with a smooth Caesarstone counter in Organic White 4600, which was measured and cut specifically for the space. They added a bit of shine with polished-nickel Upton fixtures from Toto. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The latticework shell becomes a visual motif in the bathroom, furnished with appliances from Keramag, Kludi, and Laufen.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The bedroom opens directly into the master bathroom to complete the open feel.
The bathroom’s width and reinforced handrails accommodate Wansbrough’s needs.
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
The master bathroom has a bamboo screen and a Deauville tub by Victoria + Albert. A vintage enameled metal sign from the London Underground is framed by the screen and a cactus that sits atop an African stool.
The kitchen, complete with an Aga stove, is framed by modular shelves and helps heat the sleeping nook directly above it.
Steven and Tata relax in their living room. “The house has always been deemed the ‘great escape,’” says Steven. “It’s a very special place for us.” The Superheroes stool and table are by Swedish designers Glimpt Studio for Cappellini, the blush-colored rug is from ABC Carpet & Home, and the Pan Pan rabbit figurine is by Ligne Roset.
The space is just off the kitchen, which was moved and updated. Bradley paired cabinetry of his own design with tiles from Heath Ceramics.
The site-sensitive exterior belies an interior festooned with a kaleidoscopic mix of colors and an array of tactile materials. The Peter rug, Malibu sofa, and ceramics are Adler's own designs. The tables, pendant lights, and rocker are vintage. Adler and Doonan used scaffolding from the house's construction to build the bookshelf.
Adler's Slate grass cloth, a material he likes because it feels natural, sheathes a guest room's walls. Ravello and Nixon side tables flank the bed, which is covered with Adler's Alexander duvet. A reissued mirror by renowned metal artist C. Jere rounds out the eclectic room.
The sofa in the family room was designed by Helgerson with Magnifique fabric by Kravet. The 265 Wall Lamp is by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos, and the pine coffee table is from The Good Mod, a local shop in Portland.
This photo of Sævik Retreat, a 1960s artist’s retreat in southeastern Norway designed by Irene Sævik (featured in Dwell in November 2013) will be displayed in the Scandinavian pavilion at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles. Photo by Ivan Brodey.
