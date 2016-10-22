RUX Design, out of Manhattan, designed these modular LED lamps called Stickbulbs.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP
This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
OneButton recently outfitted a modern home on Long Island with smart lighting systems. "The design theory for the space is an artistic minimalism that provides warmth and invites the beauty of the natural space indoors," states the firm.
A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.