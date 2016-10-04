Aside from the master bedroom, there are three additional bedrooms in the house. Gurney and his team used glass throughout to carry light into the home. A Copenhagen nightstand supports a Brazo table lamp in this third-floor guest room.
The master bedroom offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline looking east over Elliott Bay.
This custom glass structure by Ilex Construction allows for an abundance of light during the day. At night, Lightolier fixtures on the ceiling illuminate the Ella bed. Sherwin-Williams “Pure White” was painted on all interior walls.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
Custom details like this corner bed with built-in shelving keep the younger generation’s spaces playful, but still sophisticated. With four children, utilizing space wisely became a top priority, and the family relies on custom shelving and built-ins to keep clutter at bay. The bed is custom with IKEA frames.
Hollis designed the custom outdoor bed, which is suspended by ropes. "We hope that visitors come away relaxed and refreshed and have the feeling they had the one-of-kind experience of the valley," she says.
In the master bedroom, a Hästens bed is atop a Mats Broberg & Johan Ridderstråle rug.
Upstairs, each daughter’s bedroom was designed as a sanctuary, with cozy touches like Simon Key Bertman quilts and cushions. The bed and Pile bedside table by Jessica Signell Knutsson sit on top of a Carpet Honeycomb by designer Maria Löw.
Who needs shelves when there's plenty of floor space? Stacks of books and a framed print sit alongside a Peter Maly Ligne Roset bed, reupholstered in stiff linen.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
A defining feature is the "green wall," a nearly 50-foot expanse of sliding panels that, when closed, presents a panoramic image of a natural landscape.
A view of one of the bedrooms from a courtyard.
A window in another bedroom overlooks protected woodland.
A skylight over the lofted bed and some clever storage moves, including magnetized spice containers overhead help maximize space in Austin's Matchbox house.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
The three levels of the house transition from public to private: The ground floor is composed of the kitchen and living-dining area; the bathroom and closet occupy the mezzanine, accessed by a ship’s ladder; and the sleeping loft hovers a couple steps above. The seminal 1970s tome A Pattern Language, written by Christopher Alexander, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein, inspired the layout. “I’m a huge proponent of the [book],” says Azevedo. “I like the ideas of a bed as an alcove, natural light on two sides of a room, varying ceiling heights, and different levels of privacy.”
Views of the Orobie Alps can be seen from the home’s windows, which also feature larch frames. A lampadina light by Flos sits on the nightstand.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
The bed was custom-made by Roen Furniture, and the Melampo Mini wall lights are by Adrien Gardere for Artemide.
The rooms, featuring sloped ceilings, feel small and intimate. In the guest bedroom, there is a custom bed and a Swedish school desk found on eBay.
Lang Architecture designed the simple plywood beds, set on casters, in Nico's room. A carpenter assembled them at the building site.
"The client served as the structural engineer and the general contractor, so the collaboration with the architect was very intimate on multiple fronts," Shelton says.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
A polychrome facade made of salvaged, 100-year-old barnwood gives this small, lofted cottage space its unique character. Its copper roof is also reclaimed, a lucky Craigslist find from a local remodel. Though the structure has a footprint of just 11' x 14', it provides a useful space to entertain, catch up on work, or relax.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
