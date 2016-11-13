Interestingly, smart tech was lower on the priority list, with 48% considering it important, while quality construction was key for 86%, along with the home being low maintenance (76%).
The stairs going up the knoll to the roof garden and to the house’s second-level entrance are made from Cor-Ten steel risers (which develop a rich, rusted patina) and filled with gravel in order to create a nonslip surface that drains well. Steel and steelwork by Virginia Industrial.
A cozy reading nook fits underneath the stairs, saving floor space in the 1690-square-foot home.
Particularly fond of careful detail, Alter designed the treads of the entryway staircase to merge seamlessly into the adjacent bookshelves. “I enjoy doing things that make you wonder about the context and look a little further,” he says.
Simpson runs his practice, WireDog Architecture, from his home study, where custom bookshelves line the perimeter of the mezzanine for a storage solution that doubles as railing.
Built-in bookshelves in the living room hold Sanders’s vinyl collection.
In addition to charred wood siding—shown here in the cherry stain—Sett Studio can also add decking and landscaping.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones. The 376-square-foot prefab mountain hut sleeps up to 21 guests around a central fireplace.
Studio owner Joey Williams uses his space to work from home as an Austin-based media director.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
In 2015, Vipp introduced a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter. It's equipped with a freestanding island from the brand's kitchen line.