Among the many student pieces we glimpsed at Wanted, we liked this piece by Yen-Wen Lu, who was among the top ten in the student category.
Among the many student pieces we glimpsed at Wanted, we liked this piece by Yen-Wen Lu, who was among the top ten in the student category.
12th Avenue Iron debuted the Tom Kundig Collection, a series of steel accessories.
12th Avenue Iron debuted the Tom Kundig Collection, a series of steel accessories.
At Wanted, we spotted these winning Concrete table lamps by Renate Vos. Illuminated by LED, these pieces are comprised of concrete, silicone, and oak.
At Wanted, we spotted these winning Concrete table lamps by Renate Vos. Illuminated by LED, these pieces are comprised of concrete, silicone, and oak.
Rana, 1976, a silkscreen by Enzo Mari. We just snuck him in here because we like him.
Rana, 1976, a silkscreen by Enzo Mari. We just snuck him in here because we like him.
The US debut of the cork-and-silicone Loev pendants by Dutch industrial designer Renate Vos, who is quickly making a name for mixing unusual materials to bold effect. Spotted at Wanted.
The US debut of the cork-and-silicone Loev pendants by Dutch industrial designer Renate Vos, who is quickly making a name for mixing unusual materials to bold effect. Spotted at Wanted.
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
A black glass cube at the center of the flat adds a touch of drama. “The box protrudes into space, but with elegance,” Zusman says. It contains the guest bathroom, outfitted in fixtures by Hezi Bank, a custom sink stand, and custom cabinets.
A black glass cube at the center of the flat adds a touch of drama. “The box protrudes into space, but with elegance,” Zusman says. It contains the guest bathroom, outfitted in fixtures by Hezi Bank, a custom sink stand, and custom cabinets.
Set cover photo