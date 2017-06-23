Among the many student pieces we glimpsed at Wanted, we liked this piece by Yen-Wen Lu, who was among the top ten in the student category.
12th Avenue Iron debuted the Tom Kundig Collection, a series of steel accessories.
At Wanted, we spotted these winning Concrete table lamps by Renate Vos. Illuminated by LED, these pieces are comprised of concrete, silicone, and oak.
Rana, 1976, a silkscreen by Enzo Mari. We just snuck him in here because we like him.
The US debut of the cork-and-silicone Loev pendants by Dutch industrial designer Renate Vos, who is quickly making a name for mixing unusual materials to bold effect. Spotted at Wanted.
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
A black glass cube at the center of the flat adds a touch of drama. “The box protrudes into space, but with elegance,” Zusman says. It contains the guest bathroom, outfitted in fixtures by Hezi Bank, a custom sink stand, and custom cabinets.