Off-grid itHouse
Pioneertown, CA, United States
The Off-grid itHouse is an architecturally significant house, recently noted by Dwell as one of the 'Best Homes in America' and in the Los Angeles Times as one of the best houses of all time in Southern California. The Off-grid itHouse is one of 10 IT Houses built in California, which have received much acclaim such as the Western Home award sponsored by Sunset magazine. Also noted as one of the top 10 airbnb rentals worldwide. This is the prototype for the pre-engineered system known as the IT House.
The house is 100% off-grid, powered by solar panels for energy and hot water, and is located in a pristine remote valley in the beautiful California high desert. The house observes key green principals of smaller footprint, minimal disturbance to the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, use of renewable resources, and living simply and minimally.
The setting of the house is remote and serene, a quiet refuge from everything, free from distractions. Amazing views and vistas in all directions.
Perfect for design or green aficionados, writers or those needing a secluded quiet getaway.
