SubscribeSign In
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Every room of the home has a view of the sea, and the salty air patinas the bespoke cedar panels over time.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Los Angeles's Stahl House served as inspiration for the home, which capitalized on its views of the Baltic Sea with floor-to-ceiling windows.
In Brad’s music studio, slanted hemlock ceilings enhance the acoustics, which were overseen by George Augspurger of Hollywood’s Sunset Sound fame. The floor is a 12-inch-thick floating concrete slab. A custom work table, designed by Colter and fabricated by Stephan Roggenbuck of Conscious Wood Work and David Wade, sits across from a Steinway grand. The amount of light in the studio is intentionally unorthodox. “I wanted to see the day change and feel a connection to the outside world,” says Brad.
In Brad’s music studio, slanted hemlock ceilings enhance the acoustics, which were overseen by George Augspurger of Hollywood’s Sunset Sound fame. The floor is a 12-inch-thick floating concrete slab. A custom work table, designed by Colter and fabricated by Stephan Roggenbuck of Conscious Wood Work and David Wade, sits across from a Steinway grand. The amount of light in the studio is intentionally unorthodox. “I wanted to see the day change and feel a connection to the outside world,” says Brad.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
Designed to comfortably accommodate three to five employees, the 1,000-square-foot home office that Matt Fajkus Architecture has recently built beautifully complements an existing midcentury abode in Austin, Texas.
All the wood used for the front porch siding, decking, and furniture came from trees harvested from the land and milled/cured on the property.
All the wood used for the front porch siding, decking, and furniture came from trees harvested from the land and milled/cured on the property.
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
The living room features an Isamu Noguchi Freeform sofa, a brassy Slit Table XL from Hay, and a square silver coffee table from FOUND home by Ruth Davis. The artwork is by Carlos Cruz Diez.
The midcentury home is now on the market for the second time since it was built.
The midcentury home is now on the market for the second time since it was built.