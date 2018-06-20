A vacation home commission for a good friend, Klotz designed Casa Raúl like he was designing a home for himself—little did he know at the time that the home would one day become his own. Close to Santiago in the Andean foothills overlooking Lake Aculeo, the uneven topography of the site presented a special challenge for the architect. The home also needed to be accessible for the client's recently disabled son, with wide circulation areas on a single level. Unfortunately, a few years after completion, the client was forced to sell the home, but asked Klotz to help him with the process. Klotz asked for the keys to take a few photos, and upon seeing the stunning lake view from the terrace called his friend to tell him that he had found his buyer. Casa Raúl is now Klotz's family weekend refuge.