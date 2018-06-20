Upon entering the master suite, the tub in the adjoining bath is just glimpsed.
While the exterior "faithfully interprets the typical formal themes of this Italian region," says the architects, the inside is much more modern and minimalist. Reinforced concrete walls and ceilings meet a red concrete floor, which blends with the courtyard outside.
Wooden slats inserted in the stone shell hint at the stripped-down, more modern interior, while also creating privacy and protection from the sun.
The rectilinear form of a floating concrete bench sits atop the red concrete pad that defines the exterior courtyard.
A peek at the study room that houses a clerestory window.
The home features plenty of storage and joinery to accommodate the needs for a growing family. High quality fit-outs and joinery, as pictured above, give this space a luxurious feel.
The bathroom is fitted with a clean and modern shower.
A look at the beautiful wooden door at the front of the house.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
The entry was ready for an overhaul. Says Horner, "When we first walked up to the house we knew we had to change the front door. It had such a perfect layout for a pivot door—it became our main focus." A solid panel door and sidelight were replaced with a large, glass pivoting door, bringing in much-needed light to the entry.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
"One great thing about tiny homes is that you can do all the details," explains Latimer.
A large picture window sits above Funke's writing desk. The desk was brand new, and Latimer had to put it through a few processes to achieve a certain patina.
Every detail was customized specifically to meet Funke's requirements, including the custom paint and stain. The reclaimed hardwood floors are a mix of woods, and all the interior siding is maple.
Floor-to-ceiling white cabinetry maximizes kitchen storage.
"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
The living room also offers new lighting from Restoration Hardware, a decorative fireplace, and newly installed wide-plank oak floors.
The huge backyard has a newly added "rec room" and multiple entertaining areas.
The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles.
An arched doorway separates the kitchen from the dining room, allowing for easy entertaining.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
A formal dining room sits just off the living area and overlooks the entry.
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
The pavilion on the northern end of the house is where the four bedrooms and two bathrooms are located.
The house includes four bedroom, two bathroom, and artists’ studio.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
Klotz's first commission was the privileged of designing a beach home for his mother, who had inherited a bit of money after separating from his father. With a limited budget and a somewhat remote beach local, Klotz created low maintenance refuge—which he initially sketched on graph paper while on a flight. His mother loved it and the architect claims
A vacation home commission for a good friend, Klotz designed Casa Raúl like he was designing a home for himself—little did he know at the time that the home would one day become his own. Close to Santiago in the Andean foothills overlooking Lake Aculeo, the uneven topography of the site presented a special challenge for the architect. The home also needed to be accessible for the client's recently disabled son, with wide circulation areas on a single level. Unfortunately, a few years after completion, the client was forced to sell the home, but asked Klotz to help him with the process. Klotz asked for the keys to take a few photos, and upon seeing the stunning lake view from the terrace called his friend to tell him that he had found his buyer. Casa Raúl is now Klotz's family weekend refuge.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
A wood-clad entrance hall leads to the bedrooms.
two sofas are placed back
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
