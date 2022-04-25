Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
j
Jennifer Pyn
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
The kitchen scullery radiates industrial vibes, featuring exposed piping and stainless steel cabinetry.
From the architecture and construction to the interior design and furniture, Tu Taller Design streamlined every single detail to create an ideal weekend retreat.
From this side, these modular pieces work as a closet for the two bedrooms located on the second floor. From the other side, the same pieces read as a dividing wall.
For the island, Tu Taller Design fashioned a Corian countertop with an integrated drying rack and cutting board to keep the space streamlined.
Set cover photo