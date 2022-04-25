The kitchen scullery radiates industrial vibes, featuring exposed piping and stainless steel cabinetry.
From the architecture and construction to the interior design and furniture, Tu Taller Design streamlined every single detail to create an ideal weekend retreat.
From this side, these modular pieces work as a closet for the two bedrooms located on the second floor. From the other side, the same pieces read as a dividing wall.
For the island, Tu Taller Design fashioned a Corian countertop with an integrated drying rack and cutting board to keep the space streamlined.
