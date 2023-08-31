A corner of the office, which doubles as a guest bedroom, features an Ikea desk and a Henry Miller chair. The wall tile in the guest bath is from Mutina.
Backsplash tile by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Mutina pairs with custom cabinetry and quartz cunters in the kitchen.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
At age 34, Phillip M. Isaacson commissioned architect F.Frederick Bruck to design a home for him and his wife. That was 1959. Five decades later, he still lives in his ideal home--and very little has changed.
After: By moving the doorway to the closet and bathroom into the primary bedroom, the hallway is now clutter-free, and a reworked layout allows for a floor-through vantage from either end.
After: Situated under a new skylight, the tub setup is Anderson's favorite part of the space. "You can be in the tub at night, with just the wall lights on, and look up at the night sky,
After: Double showerheads were a must-have, as was a large soaking tub. The vermillion wall sconces from RBW playfully contrast the neutral color scheme.
After: Kelly uses her office less, but the cabinet hides one element that's used every single day: a foldout ironing board, a necessity for the couple who founded the gender-defying fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
Studio Officina delivered a perfectly tailored renovation to the founders of androgynous fashion brand Kirrin Finch.
A loster screen mediates the sun’s rays as it filters in to the living areas from the west at sunset, gently illuminating the natural teak wood that in turn balances the home’s dark palette.
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The spa-like bathroom's shower walls and flooring feature more concrete with glass beads that lends a serene, elemental quality to the space.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
Tile selections include Bedrosian “Makoto” 2x8 tile in Shoji White and Ceramica “Graph” Tile in GP022.
There was previously a connected primary bathroom and full hall bath. The remodel enlarged the primary bathroom, and converted the hall bath to a powder bathroom, as a second full bathroom was added downstairs.
Custom cabinetry creates entry storage, and wasn’t brought up to the ceiling, so as to appear floating and allow more natural light to spread. The custom metal fabrication is by Michael Northrup, including a powder coated railing and entry shelf.
Swell lights by Pablo hang above Hot Mesh stools from Blu Dot. The millwork is by J. Spix Fine Cabinets.
Raised cabinetry on one side of the dining room makes it harder to see the kitchen’s mess. The designers also inserted a mirror panel adjacent to the windows.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Tabureto chairs surround a table from the interior designer's own home. The ceiling lamp was a Facebook Marketplace find.
The exposed ceiling reveals some of the building's original structure: a rich contrast with the fresh white drywall and smooth, concrete-like floor.
"PH" style homes are common in Argentina. Here, Maya Estudio has given the typology new life.
In the master bedroom, the ash bed was designed by Desai Chia and fabricated by Gary Cheadle of Woodbine; the dresser is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. Panes by Western Windows appear throughout the home.
Nestled on a large private lot in the southern corner of West Hill Park, the three-level home features numerous patios and terraces, in addition to a meandering lawn.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
Michael and Teegan prepare lunch with their daughter, Perse, in the kitchen of their contemporary farmhouse in Australia’s Piccadilly Valley.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
The master bedroom is furnished with a rug from IKEA and a Mysa bedframe from Chilton Furniture Co.