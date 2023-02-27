The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
The updated kitchen features an Elite Tile backsplash, white quartz countertops, and new plumbing and lighting.
The renovation introduced new plumbing fixtures, lighting, custom wood vanities, and tiled walls in the bathroom.