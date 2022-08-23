Dwell House
Sign In
Jennifer G. Young
A family room addition connects the existing historic townhouse to an adjacent walled garden. Large steel french doors visually connect interior spaces to the outdoors.
A wedge-shaped garden, enclosed within walls of an old industrial building, became the defining feature of the site.
Cedar Shake Roof, New England Cottage Style, Salt Box, Large Central Fireplace
Cottage Garden in May, Village Setting, Cedar Edging, Crushed stone pathway, lush outdoor living space
Cottage Garden, Cedar Shake Roof, English Clapboard, Stone Wall, Village Setting, Large Central Fireplace
The home was positioned diagonally across the site, along a true east-west axis, allowing main living spaces and window walls to face due south.
Open wooden shelving serve as an idyllic spot to display special kitchen gadgets and trinkets.
The home glows from within at dusk.