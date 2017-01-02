New Heath Ceramics glazes for the Heath Vase collection, from left: Cool Lava, Lemongrass, Tangerine, and Indigo.
Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the
house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves
and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
The new colorful facade was developed with the English Heritage society to ensure it was consistent with the original design. Photo by: Daniel Hopkinson