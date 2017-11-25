A glass wall divides the wet room from the vanity area. The wet room has a large soaker tub and rain head and is tiled in Carrara marble. The full height window maximizes natural light and allows for a visual link to the outdoors. A neutral palette and clean materials convey a sense of simplicity and calm, perfect for relaxing in the tub.
At a renovated farmhouse on a 19th-century homestead, a gas fireplace fronted in weathered steel warms up the lofty master bedroom, whose spare decor is framed with beams discovered in a Pennsylvania barn. The Tizio desk lamp is by Artemide.
No uppers allows for a more spacious open feel. One sided shelves provide easy access but block off the visual clutter from the adjacent living space