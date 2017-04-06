Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
The home was built in 1980, Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects renovated the project in 2013.
Dedon’s Hanging Lounger, designed by Daniel Pouzet and Fred Frety can be an instant mini-tree house escape. All you need is the tree to hang it from.
Lighting in the bathroom is provided by San Francisco-based Aion LED’s modular fixture system. The linear lighting mimics the redwood siding.
Once immortalized by master architectural photographer Julius Shulman and currently being considered as a historic landmark in Los Angeles County, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence was built in 1954 by builder and craftsman Ken McLeod to be his personal home. In 1964 architect Rufus Turner restored the rear after a fire damaged the living room.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
Long before he moved into the historic building, Dutch architect Felix Claus admired 51 rue Raynouard, an apartment block in the Passy district of Paris designed and built in 1932 by Auguste Perret. One of the seminal architects of the 20th century, Perret is renowned for high-profile commissions like the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris and the post–Second World War rebuild of Le Havre, and for his pioneering use of reinforced concrete. He constructed 51 rue Raynouard to house the design firm he ran with his two brothers and created a 1,830-square-foot apartment on the seventh floor for himself and his wife. Here, the apartment’s balcony offers an impressive view of rue Raynouard.
The custom cedar tub, fabricated by Dovetail, elegantly fits into the master bathroom.
The home, clad in natural Australian timber, enjoys a sense of lightness thanks to slender columns that let it float over the dunes. The driveway and entry, at the rear of the building, have an understated design to build to the interior's magnificent ocean views. Firm director Phil Snowdon explains, “By creating an architectural form that draws your eye and leads you up the steep driveway, we could engage new visitors in a welcoming process that first reveals the object and then slowly reveals the main event, being the view."
Similar to his Falling Waters masterpiece, Tirranna was built on water and next to a waterfall. In fact, the word itself comes from an Aboriginal word meaning “running waters.”
Glee star Jayma Mays and actor Adam Campbell in the living room of their Los Angeles home.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the Kauai residence takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
"Giulietta Carrelli of Trouble Coffee says, ‘Build your own damn house,’ and I agree wholeheartedly with that," says Mason St. Peter, who crafted his dream surf-inspired cabin in Los Angeles’s Topanga Canyon with his partner, Serena Mitnik-Miller.
The dwelling showcases the designer’s collection of Danish chairs and loungers from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s — including pieces designed by Kofod Larsen, J.L Moller, Harry Ostergaard, Bruno Mathsson, and Hans J. Wegner.
Standing-seam copper siding accentuates sections of the structure that provide shear support for the steel moment frame.
Of the three-module addition, Siegal says, “I wanted to have a place where I could expose people to vertical dwelling. There’s no reason why more people can’t build this way.”
When completed, the Atlanta BeltLine’s network of multiuse trails will connect 45 neighborhoods. Its 1,300 acres of parks will increase the city’s green space by 40 percent. Architecture and planning firm Perkins + Will was the lead designer of the Eastside Trail, seen in this rendering.
The house that started it all: Philip Johnson's Glass House in New Canaan. He and David Whitney used to invite great minds from the architecture, design, and art worlds to the house for evenings of discussion and debate. When the Glass House opened to the public in 2007, its programmers continued the invitation-only tradition.
Native grasses, large wood timbers, and plentiful amounts of stone help maintain the sense of “living close to nature” that the Treadwells desired.
