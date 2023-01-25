SubscribeSign In
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
A powder room near the entrance has <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Singita</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son.</span>
A steel ladder leads to a sleeping loft, and a bathroom is tucked into the steel-clad portion of each cabin. “The bathroom walls and floors are covered in a waterproof putty that has been treated with a matte varnish,” Tetere-Sulce says. “This is a practical, durable solution for everyday use of the space.”
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
A skylight fills the room with natural light. Porcelain tile from Pental covers the floor, and the white oak vanity was custom made by Jason.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
A bed from BluDot is flanked by white oak nightstands designed and built by Jason, and Cedar and Moss wall sconces. New skylights and windows bring in much-needed light.
Around the corner behind the stairs, they tucked a bar nook and pantry, which is where the refrigerator is located. The wallpaper is by MakeLike, the concrete tile is Zia Tile in Midnight, the counter is Ikea butcher block that’s stained ebony, and the pulls are by Lo&amp;co.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Powder room
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
As part of its 2023 color palette, Valspar selected the orange-y Desert Carnation.
As part of a recent revamp, the home's front and backyard were extensively re-landscaped with California natives. Concrete walls border the property to ensure ample privacy.
