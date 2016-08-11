This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Zoë plays with a model in the office.
Zoë plays with a model in the office.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
Set cover photo