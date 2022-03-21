The Brook<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a 128-square-f</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">oot prefabricated, transportable home devised by Nick Lane and Aaron Shields</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">—</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">perches on the banks of the Moyne River in Rosebrook, Victoria, Australia. "The site has historical and cultural significance to the Gunditjmara people, so we wanted to barely touch the ground,
In the primary bath, the vanity countertop and integrated sink is done in the same micro-topping material as the room’s walls and floors.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
If you’re looking for a casual look without sacrificing back support, take a page from this Los Angeles home that embraces the summery, California-style living. The mattress sits on a covered box spring directly on the floor, which is loosely wrapped in a breezy white cover.
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
In the second bedroom, an IKEA bed and West Elm rug bring a sense of playfulness, complemented by a pendant light from Muuto.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
The second Jean Nouvel-inspired staircase lives outside, clinging to the side of the house and leading up to the roof deck, where there's a hot tub shaded by sun sails.
A padded steel-and-metal bench runs the width of the living room, crossing below the television and in front of a ten-foot-high window. Despite the many design compromises Church had to make to accommodate her limited budget, "windows were the only items not up for discussion... they were the most costly items in the house."
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
The living area feels spacious and full of light despite its modest square footage thanks to its being double-height. A collection of old ship paintings and vintage ship netting help add to the nautical feel.
Sliding doors from PGT Industries open onto a courtyard planted with a giant aloe and two Madagascar palms. A Nordyne HVAC system embedded in the plinth helps the house keep a low profile. The siding is by James Hardie Building Products.
Shady Business “What makes this house wonderful to live in is that the light is always, always changing,” says Pirman. Here, he adjusts shades fabricated by Unique Wholesale Distributors, which pull down in the morning when the sunlight is strongest.
Sweet customized modular IKEA cabinetry and paired it with Caesarstone countertops in the kitchen. Penny tiles were used as the backsplash.
Located on the coast of New Jersey, the Sea Bright House often endures a damp sea breeze and chilly weather, given the time of year. Architect Jeff Jordan went with Western Red Cedar not only for it’s warm and familiar appearance, but also because it withstands the elements.
Saez Pedraja Architecture designed a two-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot home on a narrow city lot in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica.
“They wanted to integrate outdoor living, which we did with a series of decks accessible from the living level, a screened porch, and a large second-floor deck accessible from the second-floor master bedroom,” Gurney says. An Eames Molded Plywood chair is positioned next to the window.
"The home has an unusual resonance when you see it," says Kaufmann house owner Brent Harris. "It has a volumetric, spatial beauty that changes throughout the day, particularly at twilight. There are a lot of great Neutra houses, but this has different feel entirely. It's very photogenic." Photo: Tim Street-Porter
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
A floor lamp nearly eight feet tall anchors the seating area in the living area. Ceilings that are 12 feet tall at the highest point help the room feel expansive. “We needed to find a way to define different areas in a relatively tight space,” Lachapelle says. It’s the clients’ first experience with an open floor plan. “We raised our kids in an old Victorian, and the farmhouse we live in now is chopped up into tiny rooms save for the studio we just added,” the husband says.
Nikki Adcock and Rick Hill designed and built the Hideaway, a 162-square-foot cabin, to be a weekend retreat. It’s sided with Japanese cedar and features a matte black, corrugated steel roof that references traditional backcountry huts.
