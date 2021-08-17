The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Before: The bathroom, while large, had a clawfoot tub, wall-mounted sink, and no storage. It also did not directly connect to the primary bedroom.
The master bathroom features terracotta wall tiles from Tabarka, round mirrors from CB2, and faucets from Kohler. The vanity was made by Wedgewood, a local company.
The home's "twists and turns" are driven by the landscaping on the property, said architect Renée del Gaudio.
A NOR11 chair anchors a sunny corner.
A large bed was deliberately chosen so that Kiki can grow into over it time. The vertically oriented plywood echoes the vertical lines of the hone’s timber cladding.
“With the moon light of Zoë Rumeau, the flying swans of Sew Haert Felt England and the old pink color on the wall, the room gives the feeling of the golden hour,” says Eva of Kiki’s room. “I really love the atmosphere in her room.”
The three kids share a bathroom that's also located in the attic. The penguin basket is from Bloomingville.
No Fred wallpaper adds a touch of whimsy in the children's bathroom.
In the kids' hallway is a Leo & Moon peacock chair set against a By Alex wallpaper.
Pictured are Eva and her two daughters, Cato and Kiki, gathered around the kitchen counter. The bar stools are from HK Living and the pendant lights are Futugami from Pantoufle.
Just beyond the open-plan kitchen and dining room is the living room with a Gelderland sofa and JOV rug.
Lovely lines and heaps of character make this midcentury property a true gem.
Glass walls embrace the views, and the open plan flows freely through the tall doors that open wide to the patios and private gardens on all sides.
The master overlooks the backyard.
One of the three bedrooms.
The powder room received a simple, yet stunning transformation with white paint, modern sconces from Cedar & Moss, and the addition of graphic black and white cement tile from Ann Sacks that wraps the wall.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
The team expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look that now features stunning walnut cabinets, gray Caesarstone counters, and a beautiful teal backsplash with tile from the Ann Sacks Modern Line.
A cozy family room has been created off the kitchen, and includes a custom built-in breakfast nook and sofa.
An exterior shot of the atrium with the succulents.
More so, a bathroom was added to the suite.
Bright and spacious, the top-of-the-line chef's kitchen is full of high-end touches. The sub-zero refrigerator even includes integrated wine storage with a shelf for a cigar humidor.
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
Silver opened the kitchen to the dining room, creating the sense of one big space with a seamless flow. He also inserted sliding doors to an exterior patio.
The opening to the dining area has been increased, and the square footage added to the original footprint has allowed for a grand staircase that now connects the lower level.
Silver opened up and vaulted the ceiling, which instantly created a bright and airy, modern interior. He also centered the picture window and added sliding doors that lead out to two separate outside patios.