In the dining room, a black vintage chandelier complements the wood-encased windows. The neutral palette offers a striking contrast with the green backsplash in the kitchen.
The Rothenberg Residence in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,495,000 by Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley Real Estate.
Purple thistles, California poppies, clover, and dandelions have all taken root in the roughly 10-inch-deep, lightweight humus and grape-husk soil in this 580-square-foot green roof. Designer Peter Liang says that he "wanted to plant a green roof for its thermal mass, but I wanted it to be as natural as possible."
The Palm Springs tucks three bedrooms and two baths in 1,369 square feet for $349,000.
In the kitchen, the showstopping ceiling’s herringbone pattern is echoed by the terra-cotta tiles on the floor. Architect Michael O’Sullivan, who designed the steel-and-glass kitchen cabinets, the table, and the pendant lights (made by Lava Glass), further amped up the richness of the room by specifying an onyx kitchen island. Interior designer Yvette Jay, a collaborator and classmate of O’Sullivan, kept her material palette “tight and limited. I had to restrict myself so that everything here ties in with the architecture.”
