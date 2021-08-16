A textured wood walls meets a glass cutaway on the second floor. The Wishbone chairs are by Hans Wegner.
In the dining room, Wishbone chairs by Hans J. Wegner surround a 195 Naan table by Piero Lissoni.
“The structural elements were left rough and exposed while the baths were designed to be clean and sleek,” Severns says. The bathroom is by Henrybuilt.
In the American midwest, Hopewell Brewing Co. manages to channel multiple styles at once. The signage has an almost 1950s nostalgia about it, while the light fixtures are utterly modern and minimalistic.