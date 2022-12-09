The primary bedroom windows frame up-close views of the boulders on the site.
Smoldering Red by Benjamin Moore is painted on the home's exterior horizontal siding. Above, panels in a range of energizing shades, including Wasabi, Fort Pierce, Sunflower Fields, and Bewitched (all by Benjamin Moore) add personality.
"We used color to highlight different elements and bring a little more attitude to the house,
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
The 18-foot-long built-in floating desk in the workspace has integrated storage for scripts.
