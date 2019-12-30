We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
Honoring traditional Chinese design, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport is organized around a central courtyard. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the airport opened in September 2019.
Honoring traditional Chinese design, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport is organized around a central courtyard. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the airport opened in September 2019.
Located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, this home was originally constructed by the acclaimed Alexander Construction Company, who built over 2,200 houses throughout California's Coachella Valley between 1955 and 1965. These homes, collectively called Alexanders, celebrated modernist style and innovative construction geared towards middle-class buyers. This 2,098 square foot home has been updated for modern sensibilities, like a punchy yellow exterior, eye-catching graphic wallpapers on the interiors, and an open kitchen with a generous island.
Located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, this home was originally constructed by the acclaimed Alexander Construction Company, who built over 2,200 houses throughout California's Coachella Valley between 1955 and 1965. These homes, collectively called Alexanders, celebrated modernist style and innovative construction geared towards middle-class buyers. This 2,098 square foot home has been updated for modern sensibilities, like a punchy yellow exterior, eye-catching graphic wallpapers on the interiors, and an open kitchen with a generous island.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
Located on the Imingfjell mountainside in Norway, this minimalist, 785-square-foot cabin features a "hood" in response to the climate and the region’s strict building regulations.
Located on the Imingfjell mountainside in Norway, this minimalist, 785-square-foot cabin features a "hood" in response to the climate and the region’s strict building regulations.
The cabins share a common interior and exterior material palette for consistency, and to better allow them blend in with the hillside. "The design of the wood houses aims to harmonize with the landscape and the rustic atmosphere while forming a contrast to the existing village buildings," says the firm.
The cabins share a common interior and exterior material palette for consistency, and to better allow them blend in with the hillside. "The design of the wood houses aims to harmonize with the landscape and the rustic atmosphere while forming a contrast to the existing village buildings," says the firm.
High Desert House is composed of 26 freestanding, concrete columns that look like rib bones.
High Desert House is composed of 26 freestanding, concrete columns that look like rib bones.
"Because the living room occupies the gable, the resultant space is triangular in feel," Thompson says. So she heightened that look with an oversized triangle window, which maximizes views of the cove. Western red cedar was chosen for the walls, and three-inch red oak was chosen for the interior floors. The windows are encased in Alaskan Yellow Cedar.
"Because the living room occupies the gable, the resultant space is triangular in feel," Thompson says. So she heightened that look with an oversized triangle window, which maximizes views of the cove. Western red cedar was chosen for the walls, and three-inch red oak was chosen for the interior floors. The windows are encased in Alaskan Yellow Cedar.
"I tried to decide what are the pieces that are going to give the 'wow' factor—in my case the fishbone tiling of the entire apartment and the glass-walled study room," says Efrat. "Those were the corner stones I started with, and built everything around that."
"I tried to decide what are the pieces that are going to give the 'wow' factor—in my case the fishbone tiling of the entire apartment and the glass-walled study room," says Efrat. "Those were the corner stones I started with, and built everything around that."
The concrete, steel, and glass house is divided into two distinct public and private halves.
The concrete, steel, and glass house is divided into two distinct public and private halves.
A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
A second green roof is planted with sedum and plays host to one of the family’s favorite spots: a hammock. Bentheim suggested adding a trellis overhead to soften and balance the appearance of the facade.
Pictured is Dual House 1, part of a duplex designed for two families of close friends.
Pictured is Dual House 1, part of a duplex designed for two families of close friends.
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
Set cover photo