Jeff Gillway is an architect based in Washington, DC. His practice is grounded in the belief that architecture takes shape through the dialogue between aspiration and constraint — between what a space demands and what it can become.

His studio works across cultural spaces, commercial interiors, and residential projects, pairing a rigorous, idea-driven approach with close collaboration among clients, consultants, and builders. The process strives to create beautiful spaces that are true to context, timeless, rich in texture, environmentally conscious, and atypical in approach. Above all, his spaces tell a story. The result is work that is purposeful, efficient, and enduring — whether newly conceived or thoughtfully reimagined from an existing structure.