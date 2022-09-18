The 40-foot-long containers hang 16 feet over the ground. The deep balcony, Gooden says, offers solar protection, keeping strong sunlight out but letting natural light in. The home has three bedrooms, a den, and three and half baths.
This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
The home exterior was recently sandblasted and painted with a ship-grade, high-gloss industrial paint.
From his home in New Westminster, the commute to Randy's new office takes just 30 seconds.
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
6 Prefab Companies Ready to Build Your New Backyard Office: These prefab ADUs are the perfect solution for those in need of a separate home office.
The exterior of the home showcases its measured simplicity. "It looks like it lands lightly on the ground,