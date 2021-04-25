Paola Navone transforms a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into a home. Known for blending modern design with traditional crafting techniques and goods, she has developed an expansive array of products as well as designed interiors for shops, hotels, and restaurants; however, homes are rarely a typology she takes on. When she saw the space—one room spanning 5,300 square feet with a 30-foot ceiling where she’d have to incorporate all functions of a home—she immediately agreed.