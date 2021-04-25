Paola Navone transforms a 200-year-old factory in Umbria into a home. Known for blending modern design with traditional crafting techniques and goods, she has developed an expansive array of products as well as designed interiors for shops, hotels, and restaurants; however, homes are rarely a typology she takes on. When she saw the space—one room spanning 5,300 square feet with a 30-foot ceiling where she’d have to incorporate all functions of a home—she immediately agreed.
This South-Western Finland abode harnesses minimalist design with bare concrete walls inside and out. Inside, rustic oak floors and low room height creates a cozy escape, while large windows and multiple patios on the rocky plot offer beautiful views.
Perched atop a concrete high-rise is a penthouse with open floor plan and sweeping views. The interiors include a number of warm elements with distinct character including book-matched walnut cabinetry, live edge walnut slab countertops, steel and walnut bookcases, and a hand made mosaic tiled wall.
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.
The clerestory windows were originally screens covered by sliding plywood panels that could be opened to allow in light and air.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
In Week 2 of American Dream Builders, Lukas was the team leader in charge of renovating a midcentury modern home in Palm Springs. Lukas divvies up assignments amongst his teammates, giving himself the living room and the outdoor dining area. While midcentury modern is not Machnik's forte, we see his potential as a designer and a team player, as he turns a neglected midcentury mess into a modern masterpiece. Photo courtesy of Lukas Machnik.
This rendering of the Reagan house in Lafayette, Louisiana, shows the thoughtful renovation of a mid-century modern home.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Ignazia Favata, an architect at Studio Joe Colombo in Milan, says, “His designs have not aged in 30 years—they seem to have slipped the bonds of time.” Proof resides in the permanent collections of MoMA, the V&A, and the Centre Pompidou, all of which own a plywood edition of the 4801.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
The view as it appears today.
