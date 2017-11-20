"We wanted something lively for the house, something spectacular but not vulgar," says Bériault of the blue hue of the modest 1,690-square-foot house.
Caterpillar House
The Simple Cabin: When I was a kid I used to draw houses as a rectangle with a door, one window and a triangle roof on top. I'm wondering who got their hands on those blueprints...
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
