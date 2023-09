The family keeps a pair of binoculars in the sitting room to watch birds visiting the feeders and fruit trees in the garden. “We’ve even had a shy woodpecker visit us,” says architect Helena Rivera. “During winter months foxes have used our garden to train their newly born cubs, and squirrels and pigeons like the fact we don’t kick them out. We needed to make this project work without interrupting and detracting the wildlife which is a big part of our lifestyle.”