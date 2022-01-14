"We imagined how six people would use the space and developed the shape accordingly," says Hello Wood cofounder Dávid Ráday. "We took inspiration from the design of space capsules, and the cabin was refined step by step before reaching its final form."
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
The automatic LatteCrema system also creates the perfect texture using plant-based alternatives, such as oat or almond milk, while the built-in conical burr grinder offers 13 settings for freshly ground coffee using beans of your choice.
In the kitchen, copper-colored stainless steel tiles from TileBar create a glowing backsplash that is offset by the neutral white cabinets. The cabinetry is by IKEA, the countertop is Caesarstone, and the induction cooktop is by Bosch.