The lounge setup shows one of five “bump-outs” — in this case, it is used to provide additional seating without taking up floor space. In other parts of the house, the built-in seats also provide extra sleeping areas.
Högner designed this couch out of a series of pillows.
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone. In the seating area, a trolley found at a flea market functions as the coffee table alongside an expansive Navone-designed sofa for Linteloo. Custom pendants by photographer Mark Eden Schooley hang above the dining table. Photo by Wichmann + Bendtsen.
The Mags sofa is a simple design composed of modular units that vary in length.
Based on the original sofa designed by Milo Baughman in 1959, the Darren Three-Seater Sofa and Lounge Chair are timeless furnishings that feature high seat backs and undeniably midcentury modern silhouettes. Featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Darren Sofa and Lounge Chair exude comfort while maintaining crisp, modern lines. The Darren furnishings include fiber seats with double needle rounded front seams. Maintaining Milo Baughman’s original comfort detail, this sofa and chair include a lumbar support made of foam and fiber. The frames are made from kiln-dried American maple wood that is joined at the corners with double dowels for added strength and stability, and rests on solid walnut legs that are handcrafted in New York.
