The Ramseys finished the pool after they moved in. Although Alterstudio had also designed a cabana, the couple decided not to build it in favor of keeping more outdoor space. Chairs and lounges by Loll join an umbrella by California Umbrella.
A stone double vanity and steam shower complete the principal bathroom.
Outside, the post-and-beam structure towers over the concrete and cedar-plank patio.
On the other side of the home, one of the three bedrooms overlooks a reflecting pool and the rear patio, which is also accessible via sliding glass doors.
A large living area stretches across the rear of the main house, illuminated by natural light from multiple sliding glass doors. Original concrete walls divide the space.
From the driveway, double doors open onto a serene courtyard complete with reflecting pools and pathways leading to the main house (left), as well as a separate studio (right).