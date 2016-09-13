The kitchen sports blue-gray cabinets and Azulej tiles by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina. The Currys keep an eye on the backyard through a large Pella window, situated above a sink with a Sensate faucet from Kohler. The range is by BlueStar.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
Though the fire pit was “kind of an after-thought,” says Hannah, the family uses it year-round. “In the spring and fall, it warms you up on cool nights, and in the summer, it just adds ambience.”
A glass-lined shower with a Hudson Reed showerhead adds a modern touch to the second-floor bathroom. A pane of privacy glass lets natural light enter the room.