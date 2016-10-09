After restoring and renovating the interior of their four-story brownstone in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, Jeff Madalena and Jason Gnewikow—creative entrepreneurs and self-described interiors obsessives—outfitted the historic 1910 space with a minimal black-and-white palette, down to the stair railing and original moulding and wainscoting. Sparse, modern pieces—like a two-pronged sconce they designed for the parlor-floor landing and a Cy Twombly print in the adjacent family room—provide elegant counterpoints to the architecture.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
Booker McConnell Head Office Completed in 1980, this interior overhaul was one of many Zeev Aram & Associates interior design projects.
Here's what you need to know before undergoing a building project with a contractor but no architect.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Design studio the Andes House saw potential for an office system in an unlikely material. Cholguán, a natural, lightweight composite wood board that's commonly found in industrial packaging and backing for furniture, has been manufactured by the Chilean forestry company Arauco for over 50 years.
Pricing is not yet available for ENSAMBLE, but a single board of cholguán retails for about $5. By keeping assembly simply and using glue to join the system, the Andes House hopes to make it a cost-effective solution for the office and beyond.
